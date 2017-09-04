John Wall Absolutely Embarrassed Comedian Lil Duval At Ludacris’ Celebrity Game

09.04.17 2 hours ago

John Wall is easily one of the best point guards in the NBA, and if you ask him, he won’t hesitate to tell you he’s all-around best. He also has absolutely no mercy for anyone who tries to step up and guard him, no matter the circumstances. Just look at what he did to some poor defender earlier this summer at the Miami Pro League.

Still, people never learn. So at Ludacris’ annual celebrity game in Atlanta over the weekend when local comedian Lil Duval tried to check him, Wall did what he does best, which was steal his soul in front of a packed gym.

