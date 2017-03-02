Top 5 Dimes Of The '16-'17 NBA Season

John Wall Fired A Bullet Pass Right Into Marcin Gortat’s Face

03.01.17 12 mins ago

John Wall is one of the best assists man in the NBA. It seems like every other night he’s dropping gorgeous highlight-reel dimes, whether it’s a slick, between-the-legs pass to a streaking teammate for a tomahawk jam, or an impossible, spinning wrap-around assist for a wide-open three-pointer while falling to the floor.

Otto Porter is a frequent benefactor of the aforementioned passes, but pick-n-roll running mate Marcin Gortat also gets a lot of easy buckets thanks to Wall’s uncanny court vision. But is it possible that Wall is sometimes too good at faking out his defenders with his passing? It’s a question we often asked about Jason Williams, who not only faked out his defenders, but often his own teammates as well. An unsuspecting Vlade Divac regularly took a ball to the face when playing alongside White Chocolate.

And that’s exactly what happened to Gortat on Wednesday night when Wall tried to throw a laser pass into the paint and doinked it right off of Gortat’s dome. Regardless, the Wizards still managed to eke out a 105-96 win over the Toronto Raptors, who they hold a one-game lead on in the Eastern Conference standings for the No. 3 seed. Wall finished with 12 points and 13 assists on the night, while Gortat added 12 points and eight rebounds.

