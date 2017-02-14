The Washington Wizards have been red hot in the recent past and that continued on Monday evening. By the end of three quarters, John Wall and company held an insurmountable 28-point lead over Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder and it was simply the latest in big-time statements from the sudden Eastern Conference contenders.

However, the most explosive play of the evening came in the aforementioned third quarter, as Wall unleashed a brilliant pass that served as something of a dagger. With Washington already leading 84-57 midway through the period, Wall used a bit of flash to throw a well-timed, through-the-legs pass to a streaking Otto Porter and the young forward did the rest with a powerful flush.