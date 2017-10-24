Warriors Rookie Jordan Bell’s Alley-Oop To Himself Made Mavs Coach Rick Carlisle Furious

#NBA Tipoff #Golden State Warriors
Steve Kerr indicated before Monday evening’s game in Dallas that the Golden State Warriors were “unprepared” to begin the 2017-2018 NBA season and the results were certainly spotty in the team’s first three games. However, the reigning champs righted the ship in a hurry against the Mavericks to the tune of a 133-103 victory and all appeared right with the world for the prohibitive title favorites.

There was a bit of a hiccup, though, and it came on the heels of a bold decision from rookie Jordan Bell. With the Warriors already sitting on a lead that was out of reach, Bell thought it wise to throw an alley-oop… to himself.

This isn’t the first time that a self pass of this nature appeared in an NBA game but, with a lead of that size, it was probably a bit ill-advised from the first-year big man. While the dunk was certainly electric, it reportedly produced an immediate apology from Kerr to Mavs coach Rick Carlisle when the final buzzer sounded.

