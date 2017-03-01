Jordan Brand

The Jordan XXXI has been a hit in its high-top form, taking inspiration from the Jordan I and blending it with modern design elements. The much anticipated low version will hit stores on March 7, but Jordan Brand unveiled the first five designs on Wednesday, all for Jordan-sponsored college teams.

North Carolina, Michigan, Georgetown, Cal and Marquette all have their own Jordan XXXI colorway, with their team colors as well as the team’s name, mascot or slogan on the back of the shoe.

Jordan Brand