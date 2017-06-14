Top NBA Draft Prospect Josh Jackson Discussed Going To An Anger Management Course

#NBA Draft 2017
06.13.17 7 mins ago

Getty Image

Kansas swingman Josh Jackson is widely expected to be a top-five selection in the 2017 NBA Draft. However, he also happens to the only elite prospect in this class with notable off-court issues and, as a result, Jackson was prompted about an anger management class that he has been taking in the days before he formally becomes a professional basketball player.

In meeting and working out for the Los Angeles Lakers, Jackson opened up to Lakers.com digital reporter Joey Ramirez on the subject. When prompted about whether he was taking such a course, Jackson did not shy away from it.

“There is some truth to that, Jackson said. “I have been taking an anger management course. I’m just about wrapping it up right now. It was just something I had to do and I learned from the mistake that I made. I’m making it through it.”

Later, Jackson shared what he gleaned from taking the course. “One of the biggest things I got out of it,” the one-and-done wing indicated, “was just to worry about the things that I can control and not to worry about the things that I can’t. It sounds so simple, but I went home and I thought about that a lot. It made a huge amount of sense to me, because there’s a lot of things in this world that we can’t control, yet [they] frustrate us. But you just can’t worry about them too much.”

