J.R Smith Added To The Growing Legend Of Hoodie Melo, Carmelo Anthony’s New Alter Ego

#New York Knicks #Carmelo Anthony
08.18.17 51 mins ago

Getty Image

There’s a NBA legend growing, and for once, it’s not an NBA rookie or a viral dunk. Instead it’s Carmelo Anthony, the beleaguered current New York Knick who’s looking for a new home to play basketball. But in the mean time, he’s been ripping up open runs in the summer, dishing out hook shots so pretty you’d think it was Kareem Abdul Jabbar.

If the summer has shown anything about Melo, it’s that when he has a hoodie on, whomever is defending him not only has to worry about the first move, but the second, and third as well. But what’s the difference between Hoodie Melo, and the Melo we see in the NBA (besides having to carry the expectations of New Yorkers)?

One man may have the answer, former New York Knick and a Top 3 candidate for the most interesting man in the world: JR Smith.

Around The Web

TOPICS#New York Knicks#Carmelo Anthony
TAGSCARMELO ANTHONYJ.R. SmithNEW YORK KNICKS

Make The Most Of Summer '17

A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

08.16.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

08.11.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 1 week ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP