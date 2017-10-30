ESPN

The latest feud between ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith and an NBA player involves Cavs shooting guard J.R. Smith. The two got into it over the weekend after Stephen A. ranted about Nike’s hoodies and questioned the message they send, bringing up protests about Trayvon Martin.

He also called out J.R. Smith specifically for wearing his hoodie on the bench while looking frustrated, saying it was a bad look for the Cavs’ veteran guard to appear pouty on the bench over being behind Dwyane Wade in the rotation early in the season. Unsurprisingly, J.R. heard those comments and took exception, taking to Twitter to respond to Stephen A. and voice his displeasure with what he said.

J.R. elaborated on those comments further on Saturday night after the Cavs’ loss to the Pelicans, but on Monday, as one had to expect, Stephen A. came on First Take ready to respond himself after a brief string of tweets on Saturday back to J.R.