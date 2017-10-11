J.R. Smith Is Frustrated He Got Benched So Dwyane Wade Can Start For The Cavs

#Dwyane Wade #Cleveland Cavaliers
10.11.17 48 mins ago

Getty Image

J.R. Smith is heading to the bench for the Cleveland Cavaliers, and he’s not happy about it. Smith has said all the right things over the summer, but now that he’s officially not in the starting lineup for Cleveland, he’s made his frustrations clear.

Smith, however, is trying not to make those frustrations a distraction or an issue with anyone on the team, including his replacement, Dwyane Wade. Smith talked to the media about his demotion on Tuesday and seemed angry with himself more than anything.

Smith told Cleveland.com that he’s talked to Tristan Thompson, another Cavs player who is moving from the starting lineup to the bench. And they’re both frustrated with their roles on the team.

