When you think of J.R. Smith, a lot of things probably come to mind. He’s a delightful basketball player who is perpetually brimming with confidence and thinks he can score at any point. He’s a father who went through an unimaginable scenario earlier this year when his daughter was born premature. He’s, well, not afraid to speak his mind under any circumstance.

What you may not know is that Smith is a really good golfer. According to ESPN’s Dave McMeniman, Smith boasts a single-digit handicap and hosts a charity tournament every year. Earlier this week, he got the opportunity to caddy for Jason Day while Day was going through a practice round before the Akron-based Bridgestone Invitational.

After, Smith and Day sat down for a Q+A with McMeniman, and Smith was asked about why golf resonates with him so much. Pipe God managed to tie his answer back to basketball, with the tl;dr being “No two shots are the same in either sport.”