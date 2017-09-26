Kanye West Gave Mike Conley A Late-Night Pep Talk Over The Phone This Summer

#Kanye West
09.26.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Media day is a chance for players to catch up the media (and, in turn, the fans) on how their summer went coming into the new season. This often means talking about workouts, shedding pounds, adding muscle, and being in “the best shape of my life.”

It’s also where some strange stories from the summer will also come out, like in Memphis where Grizzlies point guard Mike Conley relayed the story of being woken up by a phone call from Kanye West at 12:30 at night.

Conley said he had no idea who the call was from at first but the two ended up talking for a bit, with Kanye inviting him to hang out in L.A. whenever he’s there. What surprised Conley the most was that Kanye seemed to be very knowledgable about his career, giving him a pep talk about how Mike is an underrated player and how he belongs in the upper tier of point guards in the NBA.

