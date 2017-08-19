Twitter/@spurs

Kawhi Leonard is the NBA’s most stoic star. The Spurs forward has become a perennial MVP and Defensive Player of the Year candidate, and while his skills on the court are undeniable, he has almost a non-existent personality off of it, at least publicly.

A recent photo of Kawhi smiling while hanging out with 2 Chainz led us to trying to figure out the quiet star’s favorite things based off the few pictures of him smiling we could find. Leonard’s demeanor stateside tends to be less than enthusiastic, but the moment he arrived in China on a trip serving as an NBA ambassador, he suddenly couldn’t stop smiling.

Every picture coming from Leonard’s trip over the first 24 hours he was in China was of him smiling, which is a significant departure from the Leonard we’ve come to know in his time in San Antonio. I mean, just look at this. I have never once seen Kawhi, even in his rare smiles on or near a basketball court, looking this genuinely happy.