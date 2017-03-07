The Best Front Courts In NBA History

The NBA MVP race has largely revolved around three players: James Harden, LeBron James, and Russell Westbrook. This isn’t stunning considering Harden and Westbrook do everything for their teams while James is the best two-way player on earth.

But hey, everyone, we really need to start including Kawhi Leonard in any and all MVP discussions. After beating Houston on Monday night, 112-110, the Spurs’ record climbed to 49-13 on the year. They’re 2.5 games behind the Warriors for the best record in the NBA. In the win against the Rockets, Leonard had 39 points, six rebounds, five assists, two blocks, and a steal. Those 39 points came on 12-for-18 shooting (4-for-5 from three) and an 11-for-11 effort at the free throw line.

