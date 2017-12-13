Kelly Oubre Unleashed His Inner Hypebeast By Wearing A Supreme Shooting Sleeve In A Game

Kelly Oubre turned heads with his on court attire on Tuesday night. There wasn’t anything special about the uniform he wore, it was the standard red, white, and blue Wizards unis that they wear on the road. The kicks that he wore on his feet weren’t anything to write home about, either.

Instead, Oubre wore a shooting sleeve on his right leg. He’s known for doing this, but this one was special, as it was a Supreme shooting sleeve that is a collaboration between the company and Nike (who now are the official outfitters of the NBA).

Here is a look at a few pictures of Oubre rocking the Supreme sleeve on his leg from the game.

