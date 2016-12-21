It’s Time To Stop Arguing About Kemba Walker And Start Enjoying Him

Getty Image

Kemba Walker is a player that has been dogged by claims that he can’t cut it for his entire career. He was undersized coming out of high school but overcame that to be recruited by major programs like Cincinnati and St. Johns before committing to UConn. Once he made it to college, even in a program that is a veritable point guard star-making machine, he had to deal with the cycle of underestimation all over again.

Of course, once Walker was able to craft his skills around his limitations rather than trying to make himself into a completely different player he put many of those criticisms to rest. Most notably, in 2011 he won every tournament game – the Maui Invitational, Big East, and NCAA tournaments – UConn participated in, sometimes putting the team on his back and cementing a win all by himself. It quieted the detractors for a time, but the very next year Kemba entered the league as the ninth pick in the NBA draft and found a home with the Charlotte Hornets (neé Bobcats).

Despite his numerous accomplishments he dealt with what many quality college players have to overcome as NBA rookies, in that his ability to adapt his skills to a higher level of play was second guessed and there was talk of whether Charlotte made the right choice when deciding on a potential cornerstone for the then-struggling team.

So yes, Kemba has been dealing with criticisms of his play and doubts about his progress for quite some time.

The knocks against his contributions as a player haven’t truly stopped since he entered the league, with concerns over his vision and command of the floor remaining in the mix no matter what he does. Pre-draft assessments complimented his mid-range shooting ability and his speed – which remain two of his most important assets – but also expressed concerns over his size and whether he could find a place in an NBA system where his “out of control play” would be a bigger liability.