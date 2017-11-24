Kevin Durant has been battling an ankle injury for a while now, to the point where there seemed to be real doubt as to whether the reigning NBA Finals MVP would be ready to go when the Golden State Warriors faced off against the Oklahoma City Thunder earlier this week.
After playing 33 minutes in a lopsided loss to Russell Westbrook and company, Durant and the Warriors had the day off on Thanksgiving but that apparently wasn’t enough for full healing in advance of Friday’s game against Chicago.
I’m sure they want to finish the season with more wins than Boston but it would be best to sit him like San Antonio is doing with Kawhi. Home court advantage for the Finals (if they get there) isn’t as important as going in healthy.