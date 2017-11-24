Getty Image

Kevin Durant has been battling an ankle injury for a while now, to the point where there seemed to be real doubt as to whether the reigning NBA Finals MVP would be ready to go when the Golden State Warriors faced off against the Oklahoma City Thunder earlier this week.

After playing 33 minutes in a lopsided loss to Russell Westbrook and company, Durant and the Warriors had the day off on Thanksgiving but that apparently wasn’t enough for full healing in advance of Friday’s game against Chicago.