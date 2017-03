Getty Image

The beef between Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant has simmered over the last few months, although nothing big has happened since Russ called KD a “bitch” after their game in January. But on Thursday night, we had the latest chapter in the saga of KD and Russ.

This part of the story didn’t directly include either player. Instead, we had Kevin Durant’s brother, Tony, taking to Twitter to throw some shade at Oklahoma City’s star (screenshots via @UpTheThunder)

twitter

twitter