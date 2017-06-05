Getty Image

Through the first two games of the NBA Finals, the one consistent theme that has already emerged in the series is that Kevin Durant makes an already ridiculous Golden State Warriors team quite literally invincible.

Picking up from his sensational 38 point, nine rebound and eight assist performance in Game 1, Durant led the Warriors to a 132-113 Game 2 victory on Sunday with 33 points, 13 rebounds, six assists, five blocks and three steals. Durant shot 13-of-22 and nailed four three-pointers, while also registering just three turnovers. Thanks in large part to Durant’s play, the Warriors now lead the Finals 2-0 and have firm control of the series as it shifts to Cleveland for Game 3 on Wednesday.

Durant scoring 33 points is nothing new as the All-Star gets buckets on the regular. However, the effort he’s brought on the defensive end in rim protection, being strong on the perimeter, and his length in transition really made a difference in Game 2 and allowed Golden State to get yet another double-digit victory in the series.

Take this play from Durant in the fourth quarter, which was when the Warriors really pulled away from the Cavs and sealed up the victory. Durant played excellent post defense on Kevin Love and blocked the Cavs big man’s shot attempt. He quickly recovered the ball, crossed up LeBron James on the other end of the court and scored on a circus shot while drawing a foul from Love in the process.