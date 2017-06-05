Through the first two games of the NBA Finals, the one consistent theme that has already emerged in the series is that Kevin Durant makes an already ridiculous Golden State Warriors team quite literally invincible.
Picking up from his sensational 38 point, nine rebound and eight assist performance in Game 1, Durant led the Warriors to a 132-113 Game 2 victory on Sunday with 33 points, 13 rebounds, six assists, five blocks and three steals. Durant shot 13-of-22 and nailed four three-pointers, while also registering just three turnovers. Thanks in large part to Durant’s play, the Warriors now lead the Finals 2-0 and have firm control of the series as it shifts to Cleveland for Game 3 on Wednesday.
Durant scoring 33 points is nothing new as the All-Star gets buckets on the regular. However, the effort he’s brought on the defensive end in rim protection, being strong on the perimeter, and his length in transition really made a difference in Game 2 and allowed Golden State to get yet another double-digit victory in the series.
Take this play from Durant in the fourth quarter, which was when the Warriors really pulled away from the Cavs and sealed up the victory. Durant played excellent post defense on Kevin Love and blocked the Cavs big man’s shot attempt. He quickly recovered the ball, crossed up LeBron James on the other end of the court and scored on a circus shot while drawing a foul from Love in the process.
When Lebron went over to shake Steve Kerr’s hand during the game, he whispered “You guys don’t have any openings for a forward, do you?”
His defense truly is amazing… literally unbelievable, actually! All of those blocks & long-armed smacks that led to turnovers… every one of them were miraculously clean touches! Some might say that Green should’ve had about 15 fouls with Durant not being too far behind, but they’re just haters. Lebron forced the issue & drew TONS of contact driving the lane in the 1st 2 3/4 quarters, but somehow got to the line less than half as often as Curry. All of the non-Lebron Cavs have severely underperformed so far (& before you go sucking off GS’s defense, go back & look at all of tge wide open looks JR, Korver, Shumpert, Jefferson, Williams, & even Love screwed up… & don’t get me started on Trust in Thompson!)… hopefully they find their games back in Cleveland.