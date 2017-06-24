Kevin Durant Owns A Hat That Includes A Cupcake With A Championship Ring On Top

Getty Image

Kevin Durant is an NBA champion now, so his cupcake now has a special treat on top. The superstar’s reputation took a significant hit when he left the Oklahoma City Thunder to play for Golden State, but now that he’s an Finals MVP and won a title he’s embracing the “cupcake” label that was assigned to him by Russell Westbrook.

Westbrook famously trolled Durant with Fourth of July cupcakes last summer just after he left town for the greener pastures of Golden State. Thunder fans joined in on the fun with cupcake costumes and shirts of their own, but as Durant and the Warriors kept winning, they embraced the cupcake moniker with a few trolls of their own. He put the proverbial cherry on top of the cupcake to make it clear that he’s in on the joke.

