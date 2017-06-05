ESPN

Kevin Durant put on yet another virtuoso performance on Sunday night, putting up 33 points, 13 rebounds, six assists, five blocks, and three steals against the Cavaliers as the Warriors took a 2-0 series lead after a 132-113 win. In total, Durant has 71 points in two games — more than Harrison Barnes had all series a year ago — and he’s putting to rest the idea that he’s riding the coattails of Steph Curry and the rest of the Warriors to his first ring by leading the team through the first two games.

Durant isn’t the only one playing excellent basketball for the Warriors to start these NBA Finals, as Steph Curry added 32 points, 11 assists, and 10 assists in his first career NBA Finals triple-double. Curry and Durant have carried the Warriors’ offense through two games of the Finals — although Klay Thompson had an unbelievably efficient 22 points on 12 shots in Game 2 as well — and they’ve both been tremendous ever since the start of the Western Conference Finals.

After Game 2, even Draymond Green was in awe of what his two superstar teammates are doing alongside each other, and noted that he’s not sure he’s ever seen either of them play better. That is, except for maybe one time Kevin Durant lit him up, which led to a pretty hilarious exchange as Durant corrected Green to make sure he got his 54-point total correct from that game.