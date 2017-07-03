One of the worst-kept secrets of the 2017 NBA Free Agency period has been that Kevin Durant would remain with the Golden State Warriors. Now, that looks to be even more assured, as Durant has agreed to sign a deal that will save the franchise some money. Sam Amick of USA Today Sports reported that Durant will make $25 million next season, which is a ton of cash, but it’s nowhere near as much as he could have gotten paid.
Amick also was quick note that the player option is, of course, for after the 2017-18 season, while Chris Haynes of ESPN got the full details of the deal.
isn’t this what we got upset at Kobe for.. for actually taking the money?!?!? Don’t we all want a superstar to sacrifice for the good of the team.. did we not watch a 3 headed sacrifice in Miami thinking it would lead to, “not 4, not 5, not 6, not 7” rings?
But watch the fools swear that somehow this is still cheating.. salute the warriors for doing EVERYTHING PERFECTLY, including player development and negotiations.. never seen a better run franchise in recent memory, not even the spurs.. Steph becoming the best player in the world and doing what KD/Russ/Harden/Ibaka couldn’t do is just good Karma for the warriors! Salute it.. 👏🏽👏🏽