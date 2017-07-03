Kevin Durant Left A Ton Of Money On The Table As He Re-Signed With The Warriors

#NBA Free Agency 2017
07.03.17 21 mins ago

One of the worst-kept secrets of the 2017 NBA Free Agency period has been that Kevin Durant would remain with the Golden State Warriors. Now, that looks to be even more assured, as Durant has agreed to sign a deal that will save the franchise some money. Sam Amick of USA Today Sports reported that Durant will make $25 million next season, which is a ton of cash, but it’s nowhere near as much as he could have gotten paid.

Amick also was quick note that the player option is, of course, for after the 2017-18 season, while Chris Haynes of ESPN got the full details of the deal.

