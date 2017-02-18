The Durant-Westbrook Friendship-Turned Feud Rages On

Hannibal Buress Trolled Kevin Durant Mercilessly During A 2K Game

#NBA All-Star 2017
02.17.17

Kevin Durant’s move to the Golden State Warriors this offseason brought with it a lot of jokes because he quite literally was subscribing to the “if you can’t beat ’em, join ’em” mantra as Durant left the Thunder for the team that beat them in the Western Conference Finals.

Most of those jokes were made over the summer, but comedian Hannibal Buress brought it back when he saw the perfect opportunity during a 2K event at All-Star Weekend in New Orleans. Durant, Paul George and others were playing 2K17 when Burress, serving as the event’s host, walked up to Durant and couldn’t help but troll him by asking “if y’all lose this game, will you join their team next season?”

Durant didn’t seem to find it as funny as Burress and the rest of us did, as he just kept on playing, but it was an amazing moment. Burress simply walked away knowing it was a perfectly executed joke and didn’t need any follow-up (also, Durant probably would’ve gotten mad if he’d pressed). I love how comfortable Burress is when making other people uncomfortable (it’s why he’s so great on the Eric Andre Show), and he just thrives in situations when other people feel incredibly awkward, like Durant here.

