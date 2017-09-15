Getty Image

The Jemele Hill saga continues into the weekend and, this time, a high-profile athlete is on her side. The ESPN personality’s reference to President Donald Trump as a “white supremacist” has caused quite a stir, from ESPN issuing its own statement on the matter to the White House Press Secretary calling for her to be fired from the podium.

In response, there have been plenty of folks standing alongside Hill in her message and, especially, with her when it comes to facing no discipline for his personal beliefs. Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant is the latest, as he was prompted by TMZ Sports about the issue.