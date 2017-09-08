Kevin Durant Might Be Using Instagram To Court His Latest Celebrity Crush

09.08.17 42 mins ago

Kevin Durant somewhat famously returned to Instagram last month after a two-year absence. Starting over on a social media site can be tough. You have to pick a username, a profile picture and refollow all of the people you want updates from. But it’s been a few weeks since KD has been back to using the site, and he’s posted a few pictures to prove that he’s gotten back into the swing of things.

His “following” list, though, is remarkably short. In fact, there’s just one person on there at all: musician Jorja Smith. Eagle-eyed Bleacher Report writer Jordan Ramirez pointed out Durant’s truncated list of follows on Thursday, which sparked a bit of speculation. What is Durant trying to do here?

If Durant really only wants to follow Smith on Instagram, well, that’s fine. But until someone notices like Ramirez did, it’s tough to actually get Smith’s attention like this.

