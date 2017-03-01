The Golden State Warriors are rolling to the point where they are seen by many as an overwhelming favorite to claim the 2017 NBA Championship. In fact, there has been widespread speculation that the Warriors could even succumb to an injury for one of their incredible quartet of stars while still operating as the best team in the sport. Unfortunately, it appears that Steve Kerr’s team may have to test that theory for a while, as superstar forward Kevin Durant left Tuesday’s game against the Washington Wizards with a knee injury.
Kevin Durant Suffered A Scary Looking Knee Injury During The Warriors’ Game In Washington
