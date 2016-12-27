Do The Warriors Have The Best Starting 5 In NBA History ?

Kevin Durant Doesn’t Like The ‘Bullsh*t’ Report That Throws NBA Refs Under The Bus

12.27.16 16 hours ago 2 Comments

“I didn’t fall on my own.” That’s how Kevin Durant calmly expressed his disappointment with Richard Jefferson getting away with fouling him on the final play of the Cavs’ Christmas win over the Warriors. On Monday, the NBA officially agreed with Durant’s assessment, as the Last Two Minute Report revealed that Jefferson “makes foot to foot contact with Durant” on that final play, and therefore should have been called for a foul. How did Durant respond to the league admitting that the game’s officials missed a crucial call? He said it’s “bullsh*t.”

Except he’s not talking about the missed call. Instead, Durant thinks the Last Two Minute report is “bullsh*t,” because the league turns the refs into the scapegoats.

The refs didn’t lose the game. We lost that game. We could’ve been better. I think it’s bullsh*t that the NBA throws the refs under the bus like that. This happened to be in our favor, but we don’t get the win. To say that I got fouled… just move on. You don’t throw the refs under the bus like that.

You can’t fine us for when we go out there and criticize them, and then throw them under the bus in the Two Minute report. What about the first quarter, second quarter, third quarter? I think it’s bullsh*t and the refs don’t deserve that. They’re trying their hardest to get the plays right…

Durant also believes that this second-guessing of the refs makes each game’s crew tense, because they’re trying too hard to make the right calls and get every play right. Perhaps the solution is a courtside massage team to calm the refs down and make the game atmosphere a little more relaxed. At the very least they could get Dancing Mom out there a few more times.

TAGSKEVIN DURANT

Around The Web

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 5 days ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 4 weeks ago 27 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 4 weeks ago
From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

11.29.16 4 weeks ago 25 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP