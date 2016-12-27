Kevin Durant is not a fan of the L2M officiating report: "It's bulls#** that the NBA throws the refs under the bus like that" pic.twitter.com/j14Jdb1R97 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 27, 2016

“I didn’t fall on my own.” That’s how Kevin Durant calmly expressed his disappointment with Richard Jefferson getting away with fouling him on the final play of the Cavs’ Christmas win over the Warriors. On Monday, the NBA officially agreed with Durant’s assessment, as the Last Two Minute Report revealed that Jefferson “makes foot to foot contact with Durant” on that final play, and therefore should have been called for a foul. How did Durant respond to the league admitting that the game’s officials missed a crucial call? He said it’s “bullsh*t.”

Except he’s not talking about the missed call. Instead, Durant thinks the Last Two Minute report is “bullsh*t,” because the league turns the refs into the scapegoats.

The refs didn’t lose the game. We lost that game. We could’ve been better. I think it’s bullsh*t that the NBA throws the refs under the bus like that. This happened to be in our favor, but we don’t get the win. To say that I got fouled… just move on. You don’t throw the refs under the bus like that. You can’t fine us for when we go out there and criticize them, and then throw them under the bus in the Two Minute report. What about the first quarter, second quarter, third quarter? I think it’s bullsh*t and the refs don’t deserve that. They’re trying their hardest to get the plays right…

Durant also believes that this second-guessing of the refs makes each game’s crew tense, because they’re trying too hard to make the right calls and get every play right. Perhaps the solution is a courtside massage team to calm the refs down and make the game atmosphere a little more relaxed. At the very least they could get Dancing Mom out there a few more times.