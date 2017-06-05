Someone Please Find The Lost Kevin Durant-LeBron James Rap Song From 2011

#LeBron James #NBA Finals 2017
06.05.17 20 hours ago

Getty Image

Kevin Durant and LeBron James may be adversaries on the court in the 2017 NBA Finals, but the two have a great deal of mutual respect for each other and are friendly off the court, which comes as a surprise to no one. However, what is news is that there is reportedly a lost rap track from 2011 that the two NBA superstars created during the lockout.

According to ESPN’s Chris Herring, Durant joined James in Akron during the lockout for workouts and the two killed time between workouts by writing lyrics and going into the booth to lay them down over a beat that was made by Durant. Per Herring’s sources that have heard the track, the song starts with a Durant verse, followed by a James verse, with Durant closing it out. The two even confirmed that it exists, but it doesn’t sound like we’re going to hear it anytime soon.

When approached about its existence, James and Durant, to a moderate extent, confirmed that there is such a track before bursting out into laughter without further comment. There are no current plans to release the song to the public.

The track almost got released in 2012 as part of the soundtrack for Thunderstruck, the movie starring Kevin Durant, but KD chose to keep the track private. Since then, despite us living in an era where seemingly everything manages to leak online, the Durant-James collaboration has managed to stay off of the internet and has only been listened to by a select few.

One day we might be blessed with the vocal stylings of Durant and James on a track together, but for now we’re just going to have to imagine what the two superstars would sound like on the same song — and what the title of that song might be (if you have title ideas, feel free to drop them in the comments below).

