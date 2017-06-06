Getty Image

Through two games of the NBA Finals, the Golden State Warriors are well on their way to winning a championship this year. It’s not because their opponent is bad, but it’s because the Warriors possess a collection of talent that really is incredible. Few, if any, teams in league history can go punch for punch with a team this good for 48 minutes.

Unlike the past few years, this Warriors squad fits the modern description of a superteam – a squad that has been assembled with the help of trades or free agency. While 75 percent of the team’s core (Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson) were acquired through the draft, its fourth star, Kevin Durant, came by way of free agency this past offseason.

So if you believe that definition of what a “superteam” is, Golden State is a superteam. When asked about how this all happened by Howard Beck of Bleacher Report, Durant credited an unlikely person: Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James.