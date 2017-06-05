Kevin Durant’s Mom Ripped Stephen A. Smith For Criticizing Her Son

06.04.17 14 hours ago 2 Comments

ESPN

Essentially only capable of speaking in hyperbole, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith has been a very vocal critic of Kevin Durant’s offseason decision to leave the Oklahoma City Thunder and sign with the Golden State Warriors. Among the things Smith has said are that Durant ruined the season and that the Warriors All-Star is becoming “more arrogant” and “more disrespectful” in Golden State.

Smith’s criticism can often be dismissed because he doesn’t truly add anything but negativity to a conversation. Yet Durant is a human being after all, and Smith’s choice of words really upset his mother, Wanda Durant. So much so that Durant’s mom appeared on ESPN’s First Take on Sunday to directly address Smith’s comments.

Smith, who is a regular on the show, was not there due to the death of his mother earlier this week, a fact which Durant acknowledged, expressing her condolences and sadness for his loss. But after saying that, Durant quickly transitioned to how she really feels about Smith’s comments.

Around The Web

TAGSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSKEVIN DURANTSTEPHEN A SMITH

Innovative Minds

One Principal’s Fight To Prep Inner-City Students For Our Tech-Based Future

One Principal’s Fight To Prep Inner-City Students For Our Tech-Based Future

05.31.17 5 days ago
This Company Has Pretty Much Invented Harry Potter’s ‘Skele-Grow’

This Company Has Pretty Much Invented Harry Potter’s ‘Skele-Grow’

05.29.17 7 days ago
This Former Marine Is Harnessing Lightning To Make Electricity

This Former Marine Is Harnessing Lightning To Make Electricity

05.29.17 7 days ago 5 Comments
This Scientist Combs Our Universe To Find Life Among The Stars

This Scientist Combs Our Universe To Find Life Among The Stars

05.25.17 2 weeks ago
This Simple Water Bottle Innovation Just Might Save Your Life Someday

This Simple Water Bottle Innovation Just Might Save Your Life Someday

05.24.17 2 weeks ago
How Science And Technology Can Save Lives, One App At A Time

How Science And Technology Can Save Lives, One App At A Time

05.22.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP