Kevin Durant’s maiden voyage as a member of the Golden State Warriors ended in the way that many envisioned. In Game 5 of the 2017 NBA Finals, Durant was unbelievably effective, scoring 39 points, grabbing seven rebounds and knocking down five three-point attempts in a clinching performance.

Moments later, he was named as the 2017 NBA Finals MVP and put on a show during the trophy presentation.

Nike, who pays Kevin Durant a hefty sum of money annually, was quick to release a video celebrating the occasion but there is something to be said for the raw reaction. One of the best moments came from Durant’s interaction with his mother and, even if the majority of that took place outside of the speech, the exclamation of “we did it!” certainly was affecting.

Furthermore, it wasn’t as if there was any level of mystery to the proceedings, as Durant was the unanimous choice.