Getty Image

The 2017 NBA Finals may not have been an all-timer in terms of duration but there were plenty of highlights in the match-up between the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers. The most iconic image of the series, though, came from Kevin Durant when he knocked down a pull-up jumper in the face of LeBron James in Game 3 and, while it wasn’t the final shot of the series, it was the most impactful.

In advance of the Warriors’ season opener on Tuesday, Durant reflected on the memorable shot in speaking with Chris Haynes of ESPN and the reigning NBA Finals MVP indicated that it was no fluke that he was able to convert from that particular spot.

It just came with a little practice.