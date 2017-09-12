Getty Image

Kevin Durant has proved time and time again that no slight is too small to slip by without him noticing and giving some back in return. Heck, he even took time out of the Warriors’ championship day parade to trade shots with a Twitter troll. To be fair, he’s had to withstand a relentless barrage of criticism for joining the Warriors after they beat Oklahoma City in the playoffs in 2016.

But rather than just ignoring all the noise, Durant regularly feels compelled to fire back, and a big part of it seems to be his way of keeping himself motivated psychologically.

So it shouldn’t be much of a surprise that his new signature shoe, the KD 10 “Finals,” takes aim at his detractors.