Durant V. Westbrook: A Timeline Of The Nba's Most Heated Feud

Kevin Durant Has Hired Extra Security For His Emotionally-Charged Return To Oklahoma City

02.11.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Kevin Durant‘s return to Oklahoma City is sure to be emotional, which means it could also be potentially dangerous.

Durant is said to have hired extra security for his first game back in Oklahoma City with the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night. The move comes after he asked LeBron James’ agent for advice on dealing with a hostile crowd. With plenty of ill will between Thunder fans and the team’s former star, it’s easy why he’d want to be careful.

A heightened armed security team has been procured, tripling the normal amount of security personnel the Warriors typically travel with, league sources told ESPN.

During what is expected to be an emotionally charged, contentious scene at Chesapeake Energy Arena, (Durant business manager Rich) Kleiman — who orchestrated Durant’s free-agent meetings in The Hamptons last offseason — will sit next to Durant’s mother, Wanda, sources said.

A group of security officials will be strictly assigned to ensure they are supervised and protected throughout the game, sources said.

