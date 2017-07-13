Getty Image

NFL legend Peyton Manning opened the ESPYs with a bang on Wednesday night when he wasted zero time before roasting Kevin Durant with an easy but serviceable joke about the former MVP joining the Warriors. Granted, it’s low-hanging fruit, and Durant has been forced to endure constant criticism from the NBA peanut gallery all season long, but he made things exponentially worse when his reaction proved once again that he doesn’t have much of a sense of humor about himself.

The people of the internet, likewise, wasted little time before going in on Durant with a cavalcade of meme-worthy tweets.