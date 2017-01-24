Kevin doing Kevin things 😎 pic.twitter.com/s9qnFFDCsP — GoldenStateWarriors (@warriors) January 24, 2017

Kevin Durant used his very large right hand to wield the proverbial hammer Monday night against the Miami Heat.

Durant is really feeling at home with the Golden State Warriors in recent games, including in the first quarter on the road Monday in Miami. In fact, Warriors have shown off their chemistry in general these last few weeks after a few minor struggles.

Curry started this beauty with a rebound inside after a Rodney McGruder miss, pulling the defensive board down over James Johnson. With Miami trying to get back on defense, Curry pressed the pace and found a streaking Durant ready to strike.

He fed Durant on the fast break to set up a devastating dunk despite three Heat players in the vicinity when he went up in a hurry. Smartly, no one offered much resistance. Even Willie Reed offered merely a half-hearted defense of the rim on this one. As Russel Westbrook learned last week, getting him angry only makes him score more points.

By the way, has anyone ever posited that Durant and Westbrook aren’t on speaking terms not because Durant defected to Golden State but because he was lying about his height for years and only recently revealed the truth? That’s my theory, anyway. Far be it from him to detest someone for trying to get a championship. It’s about true friends telling you the truth. I feel betrayed by this new information and I’ve never met Durant in my life.

I can only imagine how his “friends” felt when they learned the truth.