Kevin Durant Had One Last Message For Rihanna After Winning A Title

#NBA Finals 2017 #Rihanna
06.13.17 42 mins ago

Getty Image

The NBA Finals has come to an end and so, too, has Kevin Durant‘s feud with Rihanna. But not before one last parting shot from the Finals MVP.

Durant and Rihanna clashed throughout the Finals, but especially in Game 1 when the singer yelled “brick” during a Durant free throw. He later hit a dagger three in front of Rihanna sitting courtside, which set her off even more.

The video, once again unfortunately filmed in portrait mode, hit YouTube late Monday night.

Durant is walking with the Larry O’Brien Trophy somewhere inside Oracle Arena and is asked if he has any final thoughts for Rihanna. Durant seemed to think for a minute before he answered.

