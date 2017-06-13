Kevin Durant Had One Last Message For Rihanna After Winning A Title

Getty Image

The NBA Finals has come to an end and so, too, has Kevin Durant‘s feud with Rihanna. But not before one last parting shot from the Finals MVP.

Durant and Rihanna clashed throughout the Finals, but especially in Game 1 when the singer yelled “brick” during a Durant free throw. He later hit a dagger three in front of Rihanna sitting courtside, which set her off even more.

The video, once again unfortunately filmed in portrait mode, hit YouTube late Monday night.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Durant is walking with the Larry O’Brien Trophy somewhere inside Oracle Arena and is asked if he has any final thoughts for Rihanna. Durant seemed to think for a minute before he answered.