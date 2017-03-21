The Oklahoma City Thunder faithful had a lot of fun calling Kevin Durant a “cupcake” during his first game back in town as a Warriors player. There were cupcake chants, there were plenty of cupcake t-shirts (some Golden State players even wore them after their win), and there was even one human being who dressed up like a cupcake.

As it turns out, that person who dressed up like a cupcake wasn’t going to let Durant’s injury keep them from attending Monday’s game. While Durant won’t be able to play as he’s working to get healthy before the postseason, cupcake fan is still around. For this game, the fan brought their Durant “impression” to another level by walking around with a crutch.