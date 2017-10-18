The Thunder Are Apparently Not Retiring Kevin Durant’s Jersey Anytime Soon

#NBA Tipoff #Oklahoma City Thunder #Golden State Warriors #Kevin Durant
10.18.17 14 mins ago

Getty Image

Loyalty is a tricky concept when it comes to the NBA. Players can be traded away or waived on an organization’s whim, but when they leave of their own volition, they are often universally vilified.

It happened to LeBron when he first left Cleveland, but in that city’s defense, he brought a lot of that ire on himself with the disastrously ill-conceived “Decision,” which subsequently led to widespread uniform immolation.

Kevin Durant similarly broke everyone’s hearts in Oklahoma City when he joined the Warriors in 2016. But instead of roasting marshmallows over his old jersey, his former franchise is doing something far more petty and passive-aggressive.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Tipoff#Oklahoma City Thunder#Golden State Warriors#Kevin Durant
TAGSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSKEVIN DURANTNBA TipoffOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER

The RX

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 week ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 2 weeks ago
Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

10.05.17 2 weeks ago
The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP