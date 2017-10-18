Getty Image

Loyalty is a tricky concept when it comes to the NBA. Players can be traded away or waived on an organization’s whim, but when they leave of their own volition, they are often universally vilified.

It happened to LeBron when he first left Cleveland, but in that city’s defense, he brought a lot of that ire on himself with the disastrously ill-conceived “Decision,” which subsequently led to widespread uniform immolation.

Kevin Durant similarly broke everyone’s hearts in Oklahoma City when he joined the Warriors in 2016. But instead of roasting marshmallows over his old jersey, his former franchise is doing something far more petty and passive-aggressive.