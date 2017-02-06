Getty Image

On Sunday, the world was treated to an unforgettable moment in the history of professional sports. We’re talking, of course, about Celtics’ legend Paul Pierce‘s final game in Boston. The Truth is retiring at the end of the season, and his current team, the Los Angeles Clippers, made their last trip to TD Garden as part of an East-Coast swing.

It was an occasion filled with all sorts of memorable moments, including a signature headband giveaway, a touching video tribute, a rollicking standing ovation for Pierce during player intros, and of course, Pierce’s final three-point shot with time winding in the fourth that made for a fairy-tale ending.

He also got some love on Instagram from a certain former teammate.