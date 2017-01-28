Philadelphia’s own @kevinhart4real with @cassidyhubbarth at @houstonrockets/@sixers. A video posted by NBA (@nba) on Jan 27, 2017 at 6:39pm PST

Philly native and multi-time Celebrity Game MVP winner Kevin Hart was sitting courtside at the Sixers’ game against the Rockets on Friday night, so it was inevitable that the undersized comedian would get a little screen time from the ESPN crew. Hart is apparently in town working on a new film which, if history is any indication, will be yet another box office smash this summer.

But instead of taking the opportunity to plug his new movie, Hart opted to analyze just how closely he believes his basketball skills mirror the Sixers’ budding superstar Joel Embiid. Hart claims he was a dominant center in his younger days, you know, before he stopped growing at the age of six or seven.

Embiid had quite the game against Houston, as he led the way with 32 points on 11-of-20 shooting, to go along seven rebounds, four assists, three blocks, and two steals. But Houston ended up winning the game 123-118 behind a dominant performance from James Harden, who had a monster triple-double: 51 points, 13 rebounds, and 13 assists and made six of his 11 attempts from downtown.