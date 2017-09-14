Getty Image

When the Cavs and Celtics completed the swap of Kyrie Irving and Isaiah Thomas (and more), much of the analysis was about how the two point guards would fit with their new teams. For Irving, he was stepping into a spot where he’d be the top scoring option, as he wanted, but still has two star-level talents around him in Gordon Hayward and Al Horford.

In Cleveland, the question is more when Isaiah Thomas will be able to take over the Cavs’ offense and how he’ll look than anything. While we don’t know the answer to that question, one thing is very clear, until Thomas gets back (and even when he’s back) more of the offensive load will be falling on Kevin Love in Irving’s absence.

Love, since joining the Cavs in 2014, has not been as productive as he was in Minnesota where he was a three-time All-Star and averaged 26 points per game twice. Love’s usage and, thus, his production dropped when he joined LeBron James and Kyrie Irving, as he became the clear third option. Last year was Love’s best season in Cleveland, averaging 19 points and 11.1 rebounds per game, while also being his highest usage season (26.4 percent) since joining the Cavs.