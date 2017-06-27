Getty Image

The Knicks have apparently moved on from their discussions of trading Kristaps Porzingis that reached a crescendo at the NBA Draft, but they’re not done trying to force a star out of New York. Carmelo Anthony remains a Knick, for now, despite Phil Jackson’s best efforts to push him out.

Jackson has repeatedly said Anthony would be better off somewhere else, but Anthony has continually refused to waive his no-trade clause. La La Anthony’s comments on Tuesday morning further added to the long list of evidence that points to Anthony staying in New York. However, despite those comments about ‘Melo wanting to remain close to his son, Kiyan, in New York, there continue to be rumors swirling about the potential for the Knicks and ‘Melo to agree to a buyout and him to join LeBron James in Cleveland.

ESPN’s Marc Stein and Ian Begley offered up a report on Tuesday that indicates Anthony’s people are at least interested in discussing a buyout, although Anthony hasn’t yet decided if he wants to go through with one. The problem, beyond Carmelo’s internal dilemma about moving out of the city where his family lives, is that the Knicks remain defiant and want to trade Anthony, despite his insistence to this point on not waiving his no-trade clause.