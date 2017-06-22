The Knicks Reportedly Asked The Celtics For A Huge Return In A Potential Kristaps Porzingis Trade

06.22.17

Getty Image

Phil Jackson and the Knicks are seriously considering possible trade options involving their young star Kristaps Porzingis. The Knicks president acknowledged the rumors on Wednesday night and indicated that it might take two starting caliber players plus draft picks to land Porzingis in a deal.

We didn’t know exactly what that would translate to in terms of a solid offer, but he made it known that Porzingis will come at a high price for any potential suitors. The Boston Celtics are reportedly the team having the strongest discussions with the Knicks, and they are trying their best to make something happen to bring Porzingis to Boston but haven’t been able to meet New York’s demands yet.

