Carmelo Anthony may end up on the Houston Rockets just yet. According to an ESPN report, talks between the Knicks and Rockets concerning Melo’s future have restarted in kind, though neither side has any real framework in place for a potential deal.

The rollercoaster summer of Anthony continued as the two sides had apparently talked for an extended period of time earlier in the summer, only to come up empty on a potential deal. Now, it seems both sides have come back to the proverbial table.