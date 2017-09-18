Kobe Bryant’s Daughter Gigi Already Has The ‘Mamba Mentality’

Getty Image

When it came to being on a basketball court, few were better at giving their opponents buckets than Kobe Bryant. Bryant later dubbed his cutthroat attitude on the court as the “Mamba Mentality.”

So it shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone to see the Mamba Mentality passed down genetically to Bryant’s daughter, Gigi. The two Bryants were filmed in Bryant’s home shooting a few jumpers as the younger Bryant was excited for the WNBA Finals rematch between the Minnesota Lynx and the Los Angeles Sparks.