Kobe Bryant was known for his legendary drive and competitiveness during his playing days. The theory was always that no one would work harder than Bryant, before or after a a game.
That era of Los Angeles Lakers basketball was celebrated on Monday night when Kobe’s numbers were retired for the Lakers. But now in the post-basketball phase of his life, Bryant says he’s moved on from the game entirely. Though he might still dish out advice to current players, and his “Mamba Mentality” has inspired a new generation of NBA stars, Bryant says basketball doesn’t call to him directly anymore.
In fact, in a talk with Yahoo’s Shams Charania, Bryant says the “competitive juices” are gone for him now and he doesn’t even play basketball anymore.
Mamba has been playing the last half-decade with nine working fingers, one good achilles and no cartilage in his knees. I’m not sure he had much of a choice.
id be sick of playing too if i jacked up as many shots as he did.