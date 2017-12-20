Kobe Bryant Says He’s Completely Stopped Playing Basketball Since His Retirement

12.20.17

Getty Image

Kobe Bryant was known for his legendary drive and competitiveness during his playing days. The theory was always that no one would work harder than Bryant, before or after a a game.

That era of Los Angeles Lakers basketball was celebrated on Monday night when Kobe’s numbers were retired for the Lakers. But now in the post-basketball phase of his life, Bryant says he’s moved on from the game entirely. Though he might still dish out advice to current players, and his “Mamba Mentality” has inspired a new generation of NBA stars, Bryant says basketball doesn’t call to him directly anymore.

In fact, in a talk with Yahoo’s Shams Charania, Bryant says the “competitive juices” are gone for him now and he doesn’t even play basketball anymore.

