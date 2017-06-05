Kobe Bryant Messes With Jalen Rose About Scoring 81 On Him In A Hilarious Commercial

06.05.17 23 hours ago 3 Comments

ESPN via Twitter/@JordanHeckFF

Jalen Rose was a member of the legendary Fab Five Michigan team, had a 13-year NBA career where he made millions of dollars, and is now an analyst for ESPN’s NBA coverage, but for some, he will always be the guy that Kobe Bryant lit up for 81 points when Rose was on the Raptors.

The internet is always quick to remind Rose of that performance on social media, and for the most part Rose has seemingly ignored those jabs at him. However, in a commercial for a comedy Jalen vs. Everybody that will be on ESPN, Rose steers into the skid in a phenomenal commercial opposite Kobe Bryant.

Rose runs into Bryant at a restaurant and puts on a pretend smile to talk to the Laker legend. Rose asks if Kobe sees the Twitter jokes about how his statue should be him scoring over Jalen, and Kobe insists he doesn’t pay attention to that stuff before proceeding to poke fun at Rose by ordering a vodka martini with 81 olives, and staring directly at Jalen.

