The Los Angeles Lakers are retiring both of Kobe Bryant’s numbers on Monday, because why not? It’s kind of a silly concession, but in the Lakers’ defense, having anyone wear #8 or #24 after Bryant just wouldn’t look right, not to mention the numbers almost split his career evenly so picking one is difficult.

The Lakers have a lot planned for Bryant’s jersey retirement, but the ceremony during halftime is only part of the celebration that has been rocking and rolling all week. The Lakers released an extensive Kobe Bryant clothing line at their pro shop earlier this month, and NBA TV broadcasted some of Bryant’s best performances all weekend long. Bryant even had Minnesota Vikings star wideout Stefon Diggs honor him with a touchdown celebration that featured his iconic post-up fadeaway jumper.