Kobe Bryant Jersey Retirement Night Is The Most Expensive NBA Ticket Since His Final Game

12.15.17 11 mins ago

Getty Image

Kobe Bryant Night is coming up for the Los Angeles Lakers, and if you want to see the Black Mamba’s jersey numbers get retired in person, it’ll certainly cost you.

The Lakers are retiring both Bryant’s No. 8 and No. 24 numbers on Monday against the Golden State Warriors, and prices for the game and ceremony at Staples Center are some of the most expensive NBA tickets in years.

Already a major attraction with Steph Curry and the Warriors in town, a chance to honor a Lakers legend is a chance for scalpers to make some sweet, sweet cash off the event. The secondary market for the Bryant retirement game is pretty insane, to the tune of $1,477 per seat on average. That’s more than any NBA regular season ticket of the past two years, according to ticket reseller Ticket IQ.

