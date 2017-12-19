Watch Kobe Bryant’s Numbers Get Unveiled In The Staples Center Rafters

Getty Image

Kobe Bryant was always going to be honored by the Los Angeles Lakers as one of the greatest players in franchise history. Then, word broke earlier in 2017 that the organization would be retiring both of his jersey numbers (No. 8 and No. 24) and, to be honest, that felt perfect given the magnitude of what Bryant brought to Los Angeles for so money years.

Finally, the day arrived as the Golden State Warriors invaded the Staples Center for a much-ballyhooed match-up and the Lakers did not disappoint in pulling out all the stops to pave the way for Bryant’s recognition. Things began well before tip-off to the tune of various promotions and a wildly entertaining press conference, but the main event was still the halftime reveal and, in short, the moment in which Bryant’s numbers were unveiled for all to see.